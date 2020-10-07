UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Balochistan To Hold Workshop On Corruption In Health Sector

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

NAB Balochistan to hold workshop on Corruption in Health Sector

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has scheduled to hold a workshop titled "Corrupt practices in Health sector and strategy for their eradication" at NAB Office Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has scheduled to hold a workshop titled "Corrupt practices in Health sector and strategy for their eradication" at NAB Office Quetta on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health, Secretary Planning and Development, Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Health and Medical Sciences, DG Health Service, Medical Superintendents Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fitimah Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, Chief Drug Inspector, Director Provincial Drug Testing Lab, Director Institute of Health, Deputy Director Regional Office Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan would attend the session.

The workshop is aimed at discuss issues relating to corruption and corruption in the health sector and after thorough deliberation, concerted strategy may be devised for the elimination of loopholes and eradication of corruption from the very noble and essential sector.

DG NAB Balochistan on the occasion would highlight the role of NAB specified under NAO 1999 for creating awareness and bringing reforms in the rules and regulations of government department causing corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Bolan May From Government

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

5 minutes ago

Grand Pashto mushaira captivate Islamians

5 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Calls Ruling to Criminalize N ..

5 minutes ago

HBFC finalizes all arrangements for Naya Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister to Deal With Ammun ..

10 minutes ago

Gwadar DEC displays electoral rolls for local body ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.