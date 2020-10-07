NAB Balochistan to hold workshop on Corruption in Health Sector

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has scheduled to hold a workshop titled "Corrupt practices in Health sector and strategy for their eradication" at NAB Office Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has scheduled to hold a workshop titled "Corrupt practices in Health sector and strategy for their eradication" at NAB Office Quetta on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health, Secretary Planning and Development, Vice Chancellor Bolan University of Health and Medical Sciences, DG Health Service, Medical Superintendents Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fitimah Jinnah General and Chest Hospital, Chief Drug Inspector, Director Provincial Drug Testing Lab, Director Institute of Health, Deputy Director Regional Office Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan would attend the session.

The workshop is aimed at discuss issues relating to corruption and corruption in the health sector and after thorough deliberation, concerted strategy may be devised for the elimination of loopholes and eradication of corruption from the very noble and essential sector.

DG NAB Balochistan on the occasion would highlight the role of NAB specified under NAO 1999 for creating awareness and bringing reforms in the rules and regulations of government department causing corruption.