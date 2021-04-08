UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Balochsitan Files Reference Against Officer Of C&W Over 300 Mln Illegal Assets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

NAB Balochsitan files reference against officer of C&W over 300 mln illegal assets

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Thursday filed a reference against Executive Engineer of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department Mir Muhyiddin for accumulating illegal assets to the tune of Rs over 300 million.

The investigation carried out by the NAB team against Xen C&W department revealed that the accused in connivance with his benamidar brother Mir Salahuddin accumulated assets beyond his known source of income,said NAB press release issued here.

Investigation further unearthed that accused turned out to be the real owner of the seven expensive bungalows located in Quetta and DHA Lahore and Karachi.

Having gathered concrete evidences against the accused, NAB Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC) Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that two different reference against accused Muhyiddin have separately been filed by NAB Balochistan in the accountability court.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Million Court

Recent Stories

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

5 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

51 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

1 hour ago

Iran Covid cases pass two million: health ministry ..

14 minutes ago

Germany to talk to Russia about buying Sputnik jab ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.