NAB barred from arresting Akram Durrani till Nov 4

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted interim bail till November 4, to Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUIF) leader and former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiries

The bench also served notices to NAB and sought its reply next date of hearing.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted hearing on bail plea of Durrani and accepted it against surety bonds worth Rs five lac in each inquiry.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that three corruption inquiries were under process against the petitioner including two residential schemes of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) and related to assets beyond known sources of income.

He said that the NAB had also sent a questionnaire to his 95-year old mother who was ill. He said that the NAB had no solid evidence against him and he was fully cooperating with the investigation team. He prayed the court to stop the Bureau from arresting him.

After hearing arguments, the court accepted the interim bail ofDurrani and also sought written answer from NAB in this regard.