NAB being used as tool for political revenge, says Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used as a tool for political revenge.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, while condemning the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said that the party's vice president has been arrested on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Talking a jibe PM Imran Khan, Shahbaz Sharif said that the prime minister has ruined country's economy in 11 months, adding that those who ruined the country's economy were hiding their failure behind the arrests being made in the name of corruption.

Shehbaz, who himself is facing cases by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), condemned Abbasi's arrest by the bureau a few hours earlier. "If there is accountability, where is it? This is the worst revenge against the PML-N in the garb of accountability," said Shehbaz."Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in a crude manner; when he asked for arrest warrants, the NAB officials just stared at each others' faces," claimed Sharif.

"NAB DG came himself and showed a WhatsApp message. When Khaqan asked for a warrant signed by the NAB chairman, then they got a photocopy.The former prime minister was arrested by a 12-member NAB team in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

He was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by Iqbal and Aurangzeb, when he was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange. He said that Abbasi had a "central role" in ensuring that power generated from RLNG plants in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki and Balloki was supplied to Karachi.

Shehbaz added: "Opposition has to bear the brunt of this government's incapability.

Most of the people who are in NAB jails are PML-N members." "Imran Khan has lost his sleep over this, he has not been able to anything for the country and he wants to ruin everything." The opposition leader lamented rupee devaluation that had led to an increase in prices of commodities accused the prime minister of "defaming the country all over the world."I want to tell the NAB chairman that this is not the first time PML-N is going through this.

Everyone knows what happened to us during the Musharraf era," the PML-N president said. "We were forced into exile; Musharraf turned our house into an old people's house. But we are still alive; we will remain here and continue to serve the people.Shehbaz once again rejected claims made in a news report published in The Mail, which accused him of embezzling money from funds provided by Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) for 2005 earthquake victims.

The PML-N claims that the news report in The Mail was published on the premier's behest. "In 2005, when the earthquake hit Pakistan's northern areas, I was in exile in the UK," he said. "This is such a disgusting allegation that I stole money from a fund for earthquake victims and gave it to my children." "If I was guilty of this charge, why did you have to arrest me in Ashiana or Ramzan Sugar Mills case? You could have arrested me in this one.