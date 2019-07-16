NAB believes in implementing Supreme Court verdicts in true letter and spirit

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) respects Pakistan Bar Council and the Bureau strongly believes in implementing the verdicts of the apex court in true letter and spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) respects Pakistan Bar Council and the Bureau strongly believes in implementing the verdicts of the apex court in true letter and spirit.

Clarifying a press release of Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, a NAB spokesman said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had announced the verdict of Arslan Iftikhar case in 2012 and the bureau has received the certified copies of verdict in July 2019.

Furthermore the apex court had decided a review petition thus some changes were made in the earlier Judgement, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said NAB strictly pursuing the policy of "Accountability for All" and performing its duties for elimination of corruption.

NAB was thoroughly perusing the verdicts of Supreme Court and committed to proceed as per law.