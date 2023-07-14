NAB bids farewell to Director (Media) Kashif Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed and senior officers of NAB Headquarters came together to bid farewell to Director (Media) Kashif Zaman.

Besides Director (Media), Kashif Zaman, an accomplished BS-20 Officer of the Information Group, also remained Spokesperson and Public Information Officer of NAB.

During the farewell ceremony, the NAB chairman admired Kashif Zaman's exemplary performance and expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours.

All his colleagues and friends acknowledged Kashif Zaman's contributions and wish him continued success in his new role as Deputy Secretary General at the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran.

Kashif Zaman is expected to join his new assignment at the ECO in the near future.