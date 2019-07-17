UrduPoint.com
NAB Board Approves 2 Investigations, 8 Inquiries In Corruption Charges

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:23 PM

Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved two investigations against officers of Revenue Department and Sindh Building Control Authority's former Director General Manzoor Qadar Kaka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Executive board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday approved two investigations against officers of Revenue Department and Sindh Building Control Authority's former Director General Manzoor Qadar Kaka.

The Board meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, held in Islamabad, said a statement issued here by NAB- Karachi.

The Board also approved eight inquiries against officers of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation Limited, Pakistan Railways (Karachi Division) and Karachi Port Trust.

The inquiries against former IGP Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and former Chief Minister Liaquat Ali Jatoi were also approved in the Board meeting.

