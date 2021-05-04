UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Briefed About Four Years Performance Of Lahore Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:57 PM

NAB briefed about four years performance of Lahore bureau

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday briefed threadbare about the four years performance of its Lahore bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday briefed threadbare about the four years performance of its Lahore bureau.

The meeting chaired by Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal at headquarters was briefed by Director General, Lahore.

According to NAB spokesman, the DG Lahore shared the comparative figures of bureau's performance of the last four years from 2017 to date and from 1999 to 2016.

The forum was informed about last four year's direct and indirect recoveries in various cases including 56 companies of Punjab, housing societies, current status of companies scam and details of convictions by the accountability courts.

The DG Lahore informed that the bureau had recovered Rs 75 billion from 2017 till date.Of which Rs 14.4 billion were recovered directly and Rs 66.6 billion were recovered indirectly from the accused.

In the 17 years period from 1999 to 2016, the Lahore bureau had recovered Rs 41.7 billion including Rs 17.7 billion directly while indirect recovery was Rs 23 billion.

Giving details of compensation paid to affectees in 17 year period from 1999 to 2016, he said Lahore bureau paid compensation to 8,500 affectees, including compensation paid to 1,629 affectees in 2014; 1,401 in 2015; and 2,524 affectees compensated in 2016.

Also 1,763 affectees were compensated indirectly.

During the tenure of current chairman , Lahore bureau paid compensation to 58,790 affectees. Of which 14,200 were paid Rs 5.60 billion direct cash or pay order. Some 21,628 affectees were given houses, plots and flats as indirect compensation. Some 22,962 affectees were provided relief by filing reference in accountability courts.

Briefing about 56 companies of Punjab case, the DG said the bureau has filed four references against different companies including Lahore Parking Company (LPC), Punjab Land Development Company ( PLDC),Punjab Power Development Compsny ( PPDC) and Punjab Saf Pani Compani (PSPC) south.

Right now, the investigations on the inquiries of seven companies were at last stage. Whereas the cases of 16 companies have been sent to NAB headquarters for further proceedings. Also some 33 inquiries have been closed or referred to other institutions for further actions.

One inquiry was referred to anti corruption establishment (ACE) and two inquiries have been merged to ongoing inquiries.

Major recovery from 56 companies scam included Rs 1 billion recovered from an accused Ikram Naveed in Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC). Case. Whereas Rs 80 million was recovered in Lahore Parking Company case through plea bargain.A major development in 56 companies case was providing ownership rights of 500 vehicles and heavy machinery (used in cleanliness) from two international firms to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The value of these vehicles and machinery is Rs 4 to 5 billion.

The DG told the forum that the bureau had also recovered Rs 3.49 billion from Double Shah who collected money from people by promising attractive returns.Of which Rs 2.40 billion has already been returned to affectees.

The chairman lauded the achievements of DG Lahore and reiterated his pledge to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. Chairman said recovering Rs 487 billion from the corrupt and depositing into national exchequer were important achievements of the bureau.Various national and international organisations have lauded NAB's outstanding performance.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Punjab Company Vehicles Money 2017 2016 From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

29 minutes ago

UNGA President Volcan Bozkir to visit Pakistan 'la ..

1 second ago

Trudeau Slams Anti-Lockdown Protests for 'Prolongi ..

3 seconds ago

Biden Strongly Believes in Need to Be Direct With ..

2 minutes ago

African World Cup qualifying to be delayed over st ..

2 minutes ago

Agen-Bordeaux Top 14 match rescheduled for May 21

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.