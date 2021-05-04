NAB briefed about four years performance of Lahore bureau

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday briefed threadbare about the four years performance of its Lahore bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday briefed threadbare about the four years performance of its Lahore bureau.

The meeting chaired by Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal at headquarters was briefed by Director General, Lahore.

According to NAB spokesman, the DG Lahore shared the comparative figures of bureau's performance of the last four years from 2017 to date and from 1999 to 2016.

The forum was informed about last four year's direct and indirect recoveries in various cases including 56 companies of Punjab, housing societies, current status of companies scam and details of convictions by the accountability courts.

The DG Lahore informed that the bureau had recovered Rs 75 billion from 2017 till date.Of which Rs 14.4 billion were recovered directly and Rs 66.6 billion were recovered indirectly from the accused.

In the 17 years period from 1999 to 2016, the Lahore bureau had recovered Rs 41.7 billion including Rs 17.7 billion directly while indirect recovery was Rs 23 billion.

Giving details of compensation paid to affectees in 17 year period from 1999 to 2016, he said Lahore bureau paid compensation to 8,500 affectees, including compensation paid to 1,629 affectees in 2014; 1,401 in 2015; and 2,524 affectees compensated in 2016.

Also 1,763 affectees were compensated indirectly.

During the tenure of current chairman , Lahore bureau paid compensation to 58,790 affectees. Of which 14,200 were paid Rs 5.60 billion direct cash or pay order. Some 21,628 affectees were given houses, plots and flats as indirect compensation. Some 22,962 affectees were provided relief by filing reference in accountability courts.

Briefing about 56 companies of Punjab case, the DG said the bureau has filed four references against different companies including Lahore Parking Company (LPC), Punjab Land Development Company ( PLDC),Punjab Power Development Compsny ( PPDC) and Punjab Saf Pani Compani (PSPC) south.

Right now, the investigations on the inquiries of seven companies were at last stage. Whereas the cases of 16 companies have been sent to NAB headquarters for further proceedings. Also some 33 inquiries have been closed or referred to other institutions for further actions.

One inquiry was referred to anti corruption establishment (ACE) and two inquiries have been merged to ongoing inquiries.

Major recovery from 56 companies scam included Rs 1 billion recovered from an accused Ikram Naveed in Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC). Case. Whereas Rs 80 million was recovered in Lahore Parking Company case through plea bargain.A major development in 56 companies case was providing ownership rights of 500 vehicles and heavy machinery (used in cleanliness) from two international firms to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The value of these vehicles and machinery is Rs 4 to 5 billion.

The DG told the forum that the bureau had also recovered Rs 3.49 billion from Double Shah who collected money from people by promising attractive returns.Of which Rs 2.40 billion has already been returned to affectees.

The chairman lauded the achievements of DG Lahore and reiterated his pledge to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. Chairman said recovering Rs 487 billion from the corrupt and depositing into national exchequer were important achievements of the bureau.Various national and international organisations have lauded NAB's outstanding performance.