UrduPoint.com

NAB Briefed PAC About Total Recovery

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 04:35 PM

NAB briefed PAC about total recovery

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 (grant no 81, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NAB briefed the committee about its total recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 (grant no 81, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NAB briefed the committee about its total recovery.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was attended by committee members including Munaza Hassan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mushahid Ali Syed, Syed Hasnain Tariq, Sheikh Rohale, Shibli Faraz, Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officials of relevant government departments.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that coronavirus was spreading widely so implementation of SOPs should be ensured in PAC meeting.

He said that the Chairman NAB had also contracted with coronavirus. He had asked to adjourn the meeting for 15 days.

Director General NAB Hasnain Ahmed said that the Chairman NAB was ready to attend the meeting but unfortunately his test for coronavirus was found positive.

The Committee was informed that NAB has recovered more than Rs 821 billion by October 2021, adding that more than Rs 26 billion was recovered voluntarily while more than Rs 50 billion was recovered under plea bargain.

The recovery was made in the form of cash, land and other properties. More than Rs. 500 billion has been recovered directly from various departments.

Earlier in the meeting, Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of father of PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Hina Rabbani Khar Sherry Rehman Parliament October From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alizeh Shah says she received multiple offers for ..

Alizeh Shah says she received multiple offers for items songs

5 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for COV ..

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan tests positive for COVID-19

20 minutes ago
 China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserve ..

China discovers 100-million-tonne oil, gas reserves in Tarim Basin

20 minutes ago
 Suspect arrested involved in murder of journalist

Suspect arrested involved in murder of journalist

20 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Visit Denmark From J ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to Visit Denmark From January 26-27 - Foreign Ministr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>