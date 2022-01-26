NAB briefed PAC about total recovery

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 (grant no 81, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NAB briefed the committee about its total recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday examined appropriation accounts for the year 2018-19 (grant no 81, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and NAB briefed the committee about its total recovery.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was attended by committee members including Munaza Hassan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Mushahid Ali Syed, Syed Hasnain Tariq, Sheikh Rohale, Shibli Faraz, Syed Naveed Qamar and senior officials of relevant government departments.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that coronavirus was spreading widely so implementation of SOPs should be ensured in PAC meeting.

He said that the Chairman NAB had also contracted with coronavirus. He had asked to adjourn the meeting for 15 days.

Director General NAB Hasnain Ahmed said that the Chairman NAB was ready to attend the meeting but unfortunately his test for coronavirus was found positive.

The Committee was informed that NAB has recovered more than Rs 821 billion by October 2021, adding that more than Rs 26 billion was recovered voluntarily while more than Rs 50 billion was recovered under plea bargain.

The recovery was made in the form of cash, land and other properties. More than Rs. 500 billion has been recovered directly from various departments.

Earlier in the meeting, Fateha was also offered for the departed soul of father of PAC member Hina Rabbani Khar.