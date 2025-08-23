- Home
NAB Brings Pakistan's First AI-powered Investigation System, Setting New Standards For Accuracy, Speed; Says DG
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Director General (DG) NAB Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan Saturday launched the Pakistan’s first AI-driven investigation system within NAB, developed with NUST University, aimed at transforming investigation quality, transparency and efficiency
In the exclusive interview, DG Waqar Ahmed Chauhan proudly stated that NAB is the first department in Pakistan to adopt this cutting-edge AI technology.
He highlighted that this pioneering move positions NAB at the forefront of modernizing investigative practices in the country, adding, with embracing AI, the department aims to set a new standard for efficiency and transparency in handling corruption cases.
The DG emphasized that with this breakthrough, NAB is now equipped with powerful tools that will enhance the quality of evidence analysis, streamline case management and accelerate the investigation process.
The AI system, designed to support investigators with data-driven insights, is expected to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of investigations, he mentioned.
He further noted that this technology adoption would lead to more successful convictions by providing stronger, more reliable evidence.
DG Chauhan believes that NAB’ s role as a leader in implementing AI will pave the way for other institutions to follow suit, ensuring a future of smarter and more effective governance.
Responding to a query, DG Waqar Ahmed Chauhan shared that NAB plans to soon adopt its own hardware and in-house software, adding, this will give the department greater control over its technological infrastructure, ensuring better alignment with its investigative needs and enhanced security.
He added that developing proprietary systems will also allow NAB to scale its capabilities and continuously improve, reducing reliance on external providers, adding, this move is aimed at ensuring long-term efficiency and sustainability in their fight against corruption.
