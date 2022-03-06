(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said, the NAB has brought 'untouchables' and big fish to justice for the first time in its history, those who could not be even summoned in the past.

In a statement he said, 66 mega corruption cases were brought to a logical conclusion, out of 179 such cases, while 93 mega corruption cases were under trial in the learned Accountability.

He said that based on solid evidence, NAB was vigorously pursuing lawsuits against corrupt elements.

The overall conviction ratio of NAB is 66 percent.

NAB has succeeded in making convictions of 1,405 corrupt persons in last four years from October 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 due to vigorous prosecution.

NAB Chairman has directed all NAB officers to redouble their efforts to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that all the officers of NAB should consider the eradication of corruption as a national duty and perform it with determination, merit, hard work and transparency.