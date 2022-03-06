UrduPoint.com

NAB Brings Untouchables To Justice First Time In Country's History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 09:50 PM

NAB brings untouchables to justice first time in country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said, the NAB has brought 'untouchables' and big fish to justice for the first time in its history, those who could not be even summoned in the past.

In a statement he said, 66 mega corruption cases were brought to a logical conclusion, out of 179 such cases, while 93 mega corruption cases were under trial in the learned Accountability.

He said that based on solid evidence, NAB was vigorously pursuing lawsuits against corrupt elements.

The overall conviction ratio of NAB is 66 percent.

NAB has succeeded in making convictions of 1,405 corrupt persons in last four years from October 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 due to vigorous prosecution.

NAB Chairman has directed all NAB officers to redouble their efforts to make Pakistan corruption free.

He said that all the officers of NAB should consider the eradication of corruption as a national duty and perform it with determination, merit, hard work and transparency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau October Sunday 2017 All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

21 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

22 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

22 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>