NAB can come and arrest me, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

(@fidahassanain)

The former premier has strongly criticized PTI government over corruption cases against him, saying that they [PTI leaders] don’t know even the definition of “money-laundering”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi offered his arrest to the NAB officials, saying that they could come and arrest him.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly criticized PTI government and said that they did not know the meaning of “money-laundering”.

“Either you have to run this country or NAB,” said the former Prime Minister while talking to the reporters soon after his appearance before the NAB officials in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“I asked NAB come and arrest me,” he said while completely surrendering himself before the NAB.

He was summoned by the NAB officials for his alleged role in illegal appointment of Managing Director of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

Khaqan Abbasi is facing number of inquires including assets beyond means case, LNG contract case and the PSO appointments case.

Earlier, NAB had filed a supplementary reference against ex-premier in the LNG case in which it was stated that he had been receiving funds from Trinity Company located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).