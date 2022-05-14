(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can't be coerced or intimidated as the bureau strictly believes in performing its duties in accordance with law and Constitution.

Clarifying over news item published in certain newspapers on May 14, 2022 regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - a spokesman of NAB said that NAB was not coerced or intimidated by anyone in last four years as it was an independent anti corruption organisation.

The spokesman said that in last four year's tenure of incumbent Chairman was clear proof of NAB's impartiality which could be judged from the fact that various accountability courts had convicted 1,405 corruption suspects and imposed heavy fines on them due to vigorous persuasion of NAB.

Due to NAB's efforts, a fine of Rs 10 billion was imposed on suspects involved in Modaraba scam, which was among the heaviest fines ever imposed on the country's interest.

NAB had recovered Rs 584 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements, said the spokesperson. In addition, he also said the performance of NAB was appreciated by reputed national and international organisations.

The four years excellent performance of NAB led by incumbent management remained exemplary as comparing to organisations' any leadership of the past.