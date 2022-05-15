UrduPoint.com

NAB Can't Be Coerced Or Pressurised, Says Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can't be coerced or intimidated as the bureau strictly believes in performing its duties in accordance with law and Constitution.

Clarifying over news item published in certain newspapers on May 14, 2022 regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) - a spokesman of NAB said that NAB was not coerced or intimidated by anyone in last four years as it was an independent anti corruption organisation.

The spokesman said that in last four year's tenure of incumbent Chairman was clear proof of NAB's impartiality which could be judged from the fact that various accountability courts had convicted 1,405 corruption suspects and imposed heavy fines on them due to vigorous persuasion of NAB.

Due to NAB's efforts, a fine of Rs 10 billion was imposed on suspects involved in Modaraba scam, which was among the heaviest fines ever imposed on the country's interest.

NAB had recovered Rs 584 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements, said the spokesperson. In addition, he also said the performance of NAB was appreciated by reputed national and international organisations.

The four years excellent performance of NAB led by incumbent management remained exemplary as comparing to organisations' any leadership of the past.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Fine May From Billion

Recent Stories

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

30 minutes ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

30 minutes ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

30 minutes ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

30 minutes ago
 Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to la ..

Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to launch citizens' portal

58 minutes ago
 Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Ove ..

Most Turks Oppose Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Over Their Support for PKK - Cavu ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.