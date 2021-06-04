NAB carrying out investigation against corrupt elements: Omer

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution, was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements and had also recovered hefty amount from them.

He said no plundered could get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister said in an interview with a private news channel.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of hypocrites and doing dirty politics to get relaxation in corruption cases which was impossible, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the general elections 2023 on the basis of performance and prudent policies.

The minister said; "Nobody can dislodge the incumbent government through undemocratic means and it would complete its Constitutional term by support of the public.

Replying to a question, he said the previous government of PML-N had signed redundant and expensive power projects and it had also left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

The incumbent government was improving the national economy due to its prudent economic policies, he added.