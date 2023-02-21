NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports said that the NAB chairman had also held meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who accepted his resignation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan on Tuesday resigned from the post.

He was appointed as head of the anti-graft chief on July 21, 2022 for three years.

(Details to follow)