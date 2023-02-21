UrduPoint.com

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan Resigns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 11:36 AM

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

The latest reports said that the NAB chairman had also held meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who accepted his resignation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan on Tuesday resigned from the post.

He was appointed as head of the anti-graft chief on July 21, 2022 for three years.

The latest reports said that the NAB chairman had also held meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who accepted his resignation.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau July Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st February 2023

2 hours ago
 Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

11 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.