NAB Chairman Announces New Policy To Check Housing Schemes Frauds

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 07:35 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad on Monday announced a new policy for housing schemes to check fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad on Monday announced a new policy for housing schemes to check fraud.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Anti-Corruption Day here, he said that 7 out of 10 people in housing schemes fell victim to fraud, and a new policy was being introduced to protect urban residents from housing scheme frauds.

He disclosed that NAB Lahore crafted this policy and soon, collaborative efforts with the Punjab government would be undertaken to implement it, ensuring protection against fraudulent practices.

While congratulating NAB DG and officers on the successful event in connection with Anti-corruption Day, the NAB chairman said that looted funds were being returned to the rightful owners, adding that it was the mission of the NAB. However, many were still waiting for justice, and significant efforts were required for it, he added.

He said that a week-long campaign would be launched against corruption to raise awareness.

The chairman said that corruption was a significant problem and its elimination was crucial. He emphasized collective responsibility for NAB's success, stating that no single institution could single-handedly eliminate corruption. He affirmed NAB's unwavering commitment to combat corruption, emphasizing it as his key responsibility.

He urged business individuals to fearlessly contribute to the country's progress through honest conduct, adding, "We stand with you."

Concerning the accountability of civil servants, he emphasized that the chief secretary should conduct an investigation and furnish a response. He questioned, "If everyone is apprehensive, how can the country and the economy function?"

