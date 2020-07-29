UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Approves Filing Of New References Against Shehbaz Sharif, His Two Sons

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:41 PM

NAB Chairman approves filing of new references against Shehbaz Sharif, his two sons

The Anti-graft body will file new cases against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his two sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal nodded to file corruption references against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his sons over allegedly holding assets beyond means.

The NAB Chairman took this decision while chairing a NAB Executive board Committee.

According to the media reports, three more references will be filed against Shehbaz Sharif and his both sons.

Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz, the sons of Shehbaz Sharif, would face new cases. The bureau also approved supplementary references against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

Abdullah Shahid Khaqan, the son of former Prime Minister, was also nominated in a reference by the anti-graft body in assets case.

