NAB Chairman bans transfers/postings in bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday immediately banned transfer/postings in anti-graft watchdog.�The chairman also immediately stopped postings/transfers that have been made recently in the bureau besides directing the NAB Headquarters as well as its all regional bureaus to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in true letter and spirit.