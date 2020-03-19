NAB chairman briefed about mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday visited NAB Lahore, where he was briefed about the progress in the investigation of mega corruption cases, including that of the owner of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman.

NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem apprised the chairman regarding seeking physical remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the NAB chairman said the anti graft watchdog believed in freedom of expression and media. NAB was performing its national duties for the elimination of corruption from the country without caring about any duress or propaganda campaign.

"The Bureau takes action against the corrupt only after collecting sufficient evidence against the accused," he added. Different national and international institutions, including PILDAT,Transparency International and World Economic Forum had lauded NAB's anti-corruption initiatives.

The chairman directed that the mega corruption cases investigations should be taken to logical conclusion as soon as possible, besides filing corruption references in relevant accountability courts with evidence.

Senior staff of NAB Lahore was also present in the briefing.