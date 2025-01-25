NAB Chairman Briefed On Ongoing Cases In Multan
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed paid a visit to bureau's regional office here and got briefing by Director General NAB Multan Masood Alam on key ongoing cases.
He presided over a meeting here, attended by representatives from the Punjab board of Revenue, South Punjab Revenue Department, Cholistan Development Authority, and South Punjab Forest Department, said an official release.
Addressing the participants, the NAB chairman stressed the need for enhanced inter-departmental coordination to protect state lands.
He ordered for systematic identification of government lands and retrieval of illegally occupied properties and lands. He promised total support from NAB to all government departments for betterment of the country. He commended the efforts of NAB Multan, and assigned the regional office various targets to combat corruption effectively.
Nazir Ahmed reiterated NAB’s commitment to fostering accountability and safeguarding public assets, underlining the bureau’s role as a pivotal institution in the fight against corruption.
