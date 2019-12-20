NAB chairman chairs meeting to review progress in Modarba scam cases

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting here to review progress in Modarba / Musharka scam cases.

The meeting was informed that there were some 31,524 victims of the scam whereas NAB had arrested 45 accused involved int it, a press release reveived here said.

The apprehended persons included Mufti Ehsan-ul-Haq, Mufti Ibrar-ul-Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani and others. The investigation teams were striving for the recovery of looted money and had frozen some properties, houses and agricultural lands.

During the investigations of Modarba/Musharaka scam, it transpired that the accused persons induced a number of citizens to lure their investments in illegal Modarba/Musharika business by offering attractive profits.

The NAB Rawalpindi had filed 30 references in the respective accountability courts and recovered around Rs 644.877 million, besides freezing assets of Rs1,646.5 million, the NAB chairman was informed.

The meeting was also told that the NAB Rawalpindi had filed corruption references in Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Nazeer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Islamic investment and other accused in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and deceiving public by introducing the so-called Islamic mode of investment in Rs 95.

52 million.

It also filed a reference in the Accountability Court Rawalpindi against Muhammad Bilal of Bilal Trading Corporation and other accused persons in the Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment in Rs 48.410 million.

Other references filed against the accused of corruption in the scam of worth millions rupees, were in different stages of hearing in the respective accountability courts, the meeting was informed.

The NAB chairman directed the departments concerned to take concerted measures to help the Bureau in returning the looted money of effectees of Modarba/Musharka scam.

He also directed the NAB Rawalpindi's officers to make all out efforts to recover the looted money from the corrupt elements of scams.