ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday directed his subordinates to computerize the record of people's complaints, deal with respect and inform them about the latest status of their complaints.

Addressing 'Open Ketchery,' he directed the concerned to take the complaints to logical conclusion and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He listened the complaints of people and issued prompt orders for redressal.

He also directed regional director generals of the Bureau to listen people's problems on every last Thursday of every month.

He said eradication of corruption and return of looted money from plunderers was priority of the bureau.

The anti graft watchdog was taking serious measures to recover the money looted by fake housing societies, Mudarba/Musharka scams.

43 suspects accuded in Mudarba and Musharka scams have so far been arrested. Right now their cases were in various courts. Priority of the bureau was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

Chairman said NAB was pursuing the policy of 'Accountability for All'. Officers of NAB firmly believe in eradication of corruption as their national duty for ensuring corruption free Pakistan. NAB's faith was corruption free Pakistan.

According to Gillani and Gallup surveys 59 percent people have expressed confidence over the performance of NAB and also lauded anti corruption efforts of chairman. The chairman have transformed the bureau into authentic anti corruption institute.