NAB chairman directs inquiry into anchor Murid Abbas murder

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Saturday directed NAB Karachi to conduct inquiry against Atif Zaman, the murderer of a private TV channel anchor Murid Abbas, and his friend Khizar Zaman and others

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the Karachi Police had already registered a case and investigating the murders.

The NAB chairman issued the directives to NAB Karachi Director General Brigadier Nasar Awan after receiving the complaints from the people and applications from local police imploring investigations against the gangster Atif Zaman who tried to trap the slain anchor Abbas and others by making false promise of giving attractive profits in the grab of fake tyre business, he added.

He said the NAB chairman's directives were aimed at recovering the looted money from Atif Zaman and his accomplices, and return the same to his victims.