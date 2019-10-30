NAB chairman directs investigations against ADBP acting president for corruption

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Wednesday took notice of the media reports of corruption and misuse of authority by Acting President ADBP, non payment of nine month salary to late cricket legend Abdul Qadir by the same bank and directed Rawalpindi bureau to investigate the matters

According to NAB press release, according to media reports, the acting president ADBP Sheikh Amanullah had been appointed in violation of merit and rules, trampling the right of deserving officers.

According to State Bank of Pakistan's annual report of 2015, ADBP had failed to return Rs 80 billion to State Bank of Pakistan due to corruption and financial mismanagement. The management of ADBP was allegedly failed to recover its loans and endured losses due to negligence and mismanagement.