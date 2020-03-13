NAB chairman directs investigations of sharing photos of Mir Shaikl on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has directed investigations of the sharing the pictures of Editor-In-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman on social media and report within seven days, for fixing the responsibility.

According to a NAB press release, chairman took strict notice of the pictures and directed Director General NAB, Lahore to investigate and present a report so thatthe responsibility could be fixed.

It merits mentioning that Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has already issued instructions that the self respect of every appearing suspect in the Bureau, must be taken care of and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.