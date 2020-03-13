UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman Directs Investigations Of Sharing Photos Of Mir Shaikl On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

NAB chairman directs investigations of sharing photos of Mir Shaikl on social media

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has directed investigations of the sharing the pictures of Editor-In-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman on social media and report within seven days, for fixing the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal has directed investigations of the sharing the pictures of Editor-In-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman on social media and report within seven days, for fixing the responsibility.

According to a NAB press release, chairman took strict notice of the pictures and directed Director General NAB, Lahore to investigate and present a report so thatthe responsibility could be fixed.

It merits mentioning that Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has already issued instructions that the self respect of every appearing suspect in the Bureau, must be taken care of and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Social Media Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: China and 17 European countries to ho ..

12 minutes ago

Railways appoints first woman private secretary

3 minutes ago

All Major Football Competitions in England Postpon ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Denies Reports on Decision by Trilateral Cont ..

3 minutes ago

Two passengers injured as bus overturned in Khanew ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.