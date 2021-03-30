UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Directs Officers To Strictly Pursue Zero Tolerance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

NAB Chairman directs officers to strictly pursue zero tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed (retd) Iqbal Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the overall performance of bureau and directed the officers to strictly pursue zero tolerance policy sans caring about any pressure and threats.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman NAB said that NAB was absolutely determined to logical conclusion of money laundering, mega corruption and white collar crimes cases in a very transparent way.

The meeting directed Director Generals of all regional bureaus, operations and prosecutors Divisions to vigorously pursue the under trial references after collecting concrete evidence and in light of statements of witness following all SOPs (standard operating procedure) of COVID-19.

Chairman NAB directed Combined Investigation teams (CITs) to logically conclude investigations and inquiries by taking benefits of the senior supervisory officers.

The performance of NAB has been lauded by reputed national and international institutions. The increase in registration of complaints reflects people's confidence over the bureau.

