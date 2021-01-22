UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Directs Prosecutors To Pursue Mega Corruption Cases More Vigorously

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday directed regional bureaus, prosecution division to ensure pursuing large scale mega corruption cases in countability courts diligently and after collecting concrete evidence.

Chairing a high level meeting at NAB headquarters, he said that the billion of rupees corruption must be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Chairman said right now 1,230 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 947 billion were under trial at various accountability courts and directed the concern to file early hearing applications in the relevant courts, so that the cases could be taken to logical conclusion.

He exhorted the corruption suspects not to target the bureau while standing outside accountability courts and should better utilize their energies in defending the cases filed against them on the basis of concrete proofs and sufficient evidence.

He said the bureau has recovered Rs 714 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt and deposited the entire amount in the national exchequer. The conviction ratio of the bureau was 68.8 percent and directions have already been issued to Operation Division, regional bureaus and prosecution division to improve the standard of inquiries and investigations.

The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General NAB and Zahir Shah DG Operations, NAB.

