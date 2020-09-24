UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Directs Resolving Housing Society's Victims Woes

Thu 24th September 2020

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday listened the complaints of the victims of various housing societies and directed the concerned bureau officers to redress the issues and miseries of the complainants

According to NAB spokesman, a large number of aggrieved persons turned up at NAB headquarters from across the country to directly register their complaints to the chairman.

The chairman patiently listened the complaints against various housing societies including Mecca City, Rawalpindi, Arqam City, Rawalpindi, Serena City, Rawalpindi, Bahria Town, Rawalpindi, Karachi Housing Society and directed the concerned Bureau officers to address these complaints on priority.

It merits mentioning here that Justice Javed after assuming the coveted responsibilities in October 2017 decided to himself listen the complaints on last Thursday of every month.

He had directed director generals of all bureaus to ensure listening the complaints of the aggrieved persons personally on last Thursday of every month.

The complainants lauded the untiring efforts of chairman for addressing their woes.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman said bureau's foremost priority was to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

The anti graft watchdog was making serious efforts to resolve peoples' complaints. NAB officers were performing their national duties of corruption extermination with dedication.

He directed all DG's including officers and officials to put their energies together for concluding complaints verifications, inquiries and investigations of registered complaints after collecting concrete evidence, so that the culprits could be punished and law could take its own course.

