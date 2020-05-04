NAB chairman directs staff to double recovery efforts

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday directed bureau officials to double their efforts for eradication of corruption from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday directed bureau officials to double their efforts for eradication of corruption from the country.

Chairing a meeting held to review performance of regional bureaus, Prosecution, Operation, Prevention and Awareness Divisions of bureau, chairman said corruption is a curse which is great hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country, said a press release.

He said bureau is committed to eradicate corruption with iron hand without any discrimination.NAB has recovered Rs 328 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB official did not receive a single penny from the recovered amount as they believe eradication of corruption as its national duty.

Chairman directed investigation officers to ensure dealing cases on merit and evidence.