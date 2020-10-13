NAB Chairman directs to investigate Roosevelt Hotel closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed NAB Rawalpindi Bureau to investigate the media reports of shutting down of famous Pakistani Roosevelt hotel in New York from October 31, 2020 and identify the responsible, who did not play their role in making the hotel profitable.

According to NAB spokesman, the Directed Director General NAB Rawalpindi has been tasked to investigate the circumstances which led to the closure of over 100 year old Hotel, which is situated at Manhattan, New York City in the United States.

DGNAB will probe, why the national asset was being shut down and reasons of inflicting hundreds of Dollars financial losses to the state.