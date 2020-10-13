UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman Directs To Investigate Roosevelt Hotel Closure

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

NAB Chairman directs to investigate Roosevelt Hotel closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed NAB Rawalpindi Bureau to investigate the media reports of shutting down of famous Pakistani Roosevelt hotel in New York from October 31, 2020 and identify the responsible, who did not play their role in making the hotel profitable.

According to NAB spokesman, the Directed Director General NAB Rawalpindi has been tasked to investigate the circumstances which led to the closure of over 100 year old Hotel, which is situated at Manhattan, New York City in the United States.

DGNAB will probe, why the national asset was being shut down and reasons of inflicting hundreds of Dollars financial losses to the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Hotel Rawalpindi Manhattan New York United States October 2020 Media From Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

21 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

24 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

24 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

27 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.