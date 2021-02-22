NAB Chairman directs transparent completion of sugar scam investigations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday expressed satisfaction over sugar subsidy scam report and directed the CIT (Combined Investigation Team) to complete the investigations in transparent and impartial manner.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress in sugar scam progress, he directed the CIT to get details of audit reports of the companies allegedly involved in sugar subsidy from (SECP) Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and sift the facts in impartial way.

"Ample opportunity should be provided to the companies involved in sugar subsidy scam and take action against the responsible of receiving subsidy worth billion of rupees illegally and inflicted billion of rupee losses to the national exchequer," he said.

The forum was appraised that the CIT was conducting transparent, impartial and independent investigations of the alleged sugar subsidy scam, while Director General NAB Rawalpindi was supervising the investigations.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General NAB, DG Operations, DG NAB Rawalpindi and senior officers attended the meeting.