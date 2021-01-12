NAB chairman for punishing the corrupt on solid evidence basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed all regional bureaus to ensure punishing the corrupt elements by conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on solid evidence basis.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB at Headquarter as well as regional bureaus especially under trial cases, he said that hard work, commitment, dedication, professionalism and experience always proven to be helpful in conducting investigations.

NAB strongly believes in imparting and enhancing the capacity building of its investigation officers as training is an ongoing process in order to learn about new techniques, technology, scientific methods to enable them to meet modern day requirements of investigation, he said.

Chairman NAB directed to utilize all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be completed within already prescribed time frame as per (SOP) standard operating procedure by utilizing all available resources on merit in a transparent way.

Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured by ensuring persistent vigilance so that performance of regional bureaus could improve further.

Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way. NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly since inception. NAB was making sincere efforts in eradication of corruption to make Pakistan corruption free.

The meeting decided that effective oversight as well as further improving the standard and quality of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations so that references could be filed on the basis of solid evidence.

The meeting decided that functioning of NAB's forensic Science laboratory should be reviewed so that the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations should be improved accordingly.Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General operations attended the meeting whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.