UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman For Punishing The Corrupt On Solid Evidence Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:08 PM

NAB chairman for punishing the corrupt on solid evidence basis

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed all regional bureaus to ensure punishing the corrupt elements by conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on solid evidence basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday directed all regional bureaus to ensure punishing the corrupt elements by conducting complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on solid evidence basis.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB at Headquarter as well as regional bureaus especially under trial cases, he said that hard work, commitment, dedication, professionalism and experience always proven to be helpful in conducting investigations.

NAB strongly believes in imparting and enhancing the capacity building of its investigation officers as training is an ongoing process in order to learn about new techniques, technology, scientific methods to enable them to meet modern day requirements of investigation, he said.

Chairman NAB directed to utilize all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be completed within already prescribed time frame as per (SOP) standard operating procedure by utilizing all available resources on merit in a transparent way.

Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured by ensuring persistent vigilance so that performance of regional bureaus could improve further.

Chairman NAB directed all bureaus to ensure that the cases should be pursued in an effective way. NAB has recovered Rs. 714 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly since inception. NAB was making sincere efforts in eradication of corruption to make Pakistan corruption free.

The meeting decided that effective oversight as well as further improving the standard and quality of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations so that references could be filed on the basis of solid evidence.

The meeting decided that functioning of NAB's forensic Science laboratory should be reviewed so that the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations should be improved accordingly.Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah, Director General operations attended the meeting whereas all DGs of regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Technology All From Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PDM wants NAB closure just to end their corruption ..

3 minutes ago

Eight armed men arrested outside sessions court

3 minutes ago

Italy on Dead-End Road for Recovery, Gov't Strateg ..

3 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of PDM: Usman Dar

3 minutes ago

Italy Needs Railroad System Upgrade as Key Priorit ..

13 minutes ago

Gov't Reshuffle Very Likely in Italy Amid Disputes ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.