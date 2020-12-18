UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman For Utilizing Available Resources To Concluding Mega Corruption White Collar Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

NAB chairman for utilizing available resources to concluding mega corruption white collar cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday directed all regional bureaus to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence and utilize all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice Chairing a meeting at NAB headquarters held to review overall performance of bureau. The forum decided to impart capacity building training courses for investigation officers and prosecutors to further enhance their abilities on modern lines by adopting scientific techniques/methods.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of the forensic Science laboratory working at NAB Rawalpindi so that the quality/standard of inquiries and investigations could be further improved on the basis of forensic analysis.

Chairman NAB directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to a logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of the Combined Investigation Team. Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of the chairman by ensuring persistent vigilance and the required legal assistance could be provided if required by all concerned.

More than 1,230 references are under trial in different respected Accountability Courts of the country. The relevant DGs should ensure that the cases should be pursued with complete preparation. Chairman NAB directed that all the people visiting NAB should be dealt with respectfully and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

59 seconds ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

44 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.