NAB chairman for utilizing available resources to concluding mega corruption white collar cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday directed all regional bureaus to conduct complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence and utilize all available resources for concluding the mega corruption white collar cases on scientific basis so that the corrupt elements could be brought to justice Chairing a meeting at NAB headquarters held to review overall performance of bureau. The forum decided to impart capacity building training courses for investigation officers and prosecutors to further enhance their abilities on modern lines by adopting scientific techniques/methods.

The meeting decided to further improve the functioning of the forensic Science laboratory working at NAB Rawalpindi so that the quality/standard of inquiries and investigations could be further improved on the basis of forensic analysis.

Chairman NAB directed that the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations should be taken to a logical conclusion by taking the benefit of the collective wisdom of the Combined Investigation Team. Proper monitoring of the performance of NAB headquarters and all regional bureaus would be ensured on the directives of the chairman by ensuring persistent vigilance and the required legal assistance could be provided if required by all concerned.

More than 1,230 references are under trial in different respected Accountability Courts of the country. The relevant DGs should ensure that the cases should be pursued with complete preparation. Chairman NAB directed that all the people visiting NAB should be dealt with respectfully and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.