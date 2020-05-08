NAB chairman has not taken any final decision about Chaudhrys' cases: Spokesman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has not taken any final decision about the old cases against Chaudhrys of Gujarat, a NAB spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has not taken any final decision about the old cases against Chaudhrys of Gujarat, a NAB spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman, in a statement, said the NAB chairman had not issued any orders to pursue cases against the Chaudhrys, and on that basis no legal action could be taken.

Expressing his concern over, what he said, a propaganda campaign in that regard, the spokesman stated that routine inquiries against the old cases were continuing which could not be kept pending for long.

He said NAB was an anti-corruption institute, and it had no affiliation with any individual, party or group. "NAB officers have affiliations with the state of Pakistan.NAB strictly believes in upholding the honour and dignity of everyone. The media must avoid speculations and contact NAB spokesman to know NAB's view point before publishing/ airing NAB related news," he added.