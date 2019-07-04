(@imziishan)

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said there was a community that remained in power for the last 40 years, while another community just spent around 12 months in government

There would be accountability of all those who remained indulged in corrupt practices and made illegal assets and properties in the country and abroad.

He said all required measures would be taken to recover the looted money from plunderers, adding NAB had affiliation with state only as governments 'come and go', but it was the state that had to exist.

Rejecting allegation of political victimization and political engineering, he quoted a saying, �"Repeat a�lie often�enough and it becomes the truth." He regretted that corruption accused come out on production orders and started levelling allegations of political victimization. He suggested them to spend their precious time on proving themselves innocent. He also denied his or NAB officials' any meeting with any parliamentarian.

The chairman reiterated that there was no question about showing any leniency towards the corrupt elements, vowing that NAB was after the corrupt elements in letter and spirit.

Unfortunately, he said, in past there was an impression that influential people could not be questioned for their wrongdoings.

He said self-respect of all under investigation accused was ensured, adding that accused were handcuffed only after judicial proceeding.

He said corruption and money laundering cases had been framed on the basis of sufficient information and solid evidences, which would prove in due course of time. "There are solid evidences of billions of rupee money laundering." The NAB chairman said more expertise was needed to unearth white collar crimes, for which efforts were being made to establish a specialized institution or get services of experts for training of NAB investigation officers on modern lines.

Javed Iqbal said he had assured the country's bureaucracy that NAB would cause no disturbance in working of upright officers and said he was always available to facilitate them and remove their concerns.

He said NAB had so far deposited around Rs326 billion in national exchequer after recovering from plunderers, out of which Rs15. 25 billion were recovered in last twelve months.

Justifying the NAB budget, he said, all funds allocated to the bureau was being utilized judiciously; adding, manifold looted money had been deposited in the national kitty as compared to expenditures of NAB.

He appreciated NAB's performance and assured the affected people of housing societies and modaraba companies that their looted money would be recovered and returned to them.

He also highlighted responsibilities of civic bodies and media in keeping an eye on fraudsters and aware the public about cheaters.