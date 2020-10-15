NAB chairman listens over 2,500 complaints personally

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far listened over 2,500 complaints of the aggrieved people personally and referred hundreds of complaints to various heads of regional bureaus with the direction of prompt action.

According to NAB spokesman, NAB has received almost double complaints during the year 2020 as comparing to 2019 due to increased trust by the people.

On Thursday, the chairman listened peoples' complaints ranging from Mudarba/Musharka, fake housing societies, money laundering, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and directed the concerned to immediately resolve the issues of the people.

The complaints related to regional bureaus were sent to relevant authorities for prompt action.

Chairman after taking over the coveted responsibilities had announced personally listening people's complaints every month. He also directed the regional bureaus heads to listen public grievances personally every month and resolve their issues.