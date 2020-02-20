UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Orders Action Against Impostor

Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday ordered to conduct investigation against an impostor for making a telephone call to former Federal minister Riaz Pirzada by posing himself as NAB chairman.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, said the chairman has taken notice of media reports that some impostors are damaging the impression of NAB by demanding bribe from private persons by posing themselves as NAB officers.

The chairman was of the opinion that such impostors should be dealt with iron hands.

It may be mentioned that NAB chairman has already handed over nine such imposters involved in demanding money by posing themselves as fake NAB officers.

