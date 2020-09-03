UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Orders Investigations Of Paintings Theft In PNCA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday directed (NAB's) Rawalpindi bureau to investigate the report the art napping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

According to NAB spokesman, the chairman sought compliance report of the within a fortnight while directing Rawalpindi bureau to ensure that the missing paintings must not be gifted to anyone or shifted to any other place.

Chairman also directed Rawalpindi bureau to investigate illegal appointments and corruption in Pakistan National Council of Arts and submit a report, so that the culprits could be punished.

