NAB chairman orders probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road irregularities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has directed NAB Rawalpindi to probe alleged corruption of billions of rupees, irregularities, and illegal land acquisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

According to a NAB spokesman, Justice Javed ordered Director General NAB Rawalpindi to cover all aspects of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project in the probe so that the responsibility could be fixed and culprits could be punished in accordance with the law.