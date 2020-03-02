NAB chairman orders withdrawal of notice to late accused; orders probe

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed withdrawal of call up notice issued to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah and ordered probe for summoning a deceased person to fix the responsibility

According to a statement of NAB spokesman, NAB Sukkur had (mistakenly) issued a notice to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, a partner of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah MNA in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to details, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of NAB was conducting investigations against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, his family members and benamidars on the allegations of accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income.

During the course of investigation it came on record that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, others were partners in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd, which is registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

NAB Sukkur issued calls up notices to all partners of Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. including late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements, without knowing that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away.