UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of Notice To Late Accused; Orders Probe

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:47 PM

NAB chairman orders withdrawal of notice to late accused; orders probe

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed withdrawal of call up notice issued to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah and ordered probe for summoning a deceased person to fix the responsibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday directed withdrawal of call up notice issued to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah and ordered probe for summoning a deceased person to fix the responsibility.

According to a statement of NAB spokesman, NAB Sukkur had (mistakenly) issued a notice to late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, a partner of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah MNA in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to details, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of NAB was conducting investigations against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, his family members and benamidars on the allegations of accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income.

During the course of investigation it came on record that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, others were partners in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd, which is registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

NAB Sukkur issued calls up notices to all partners of Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. including late Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements, without knowing that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Exchange Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Family All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health denies guests of two quarantine ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1. ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

2 minutes ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.