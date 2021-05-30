UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Pledges Not Sparing Looters, Plunders Fled Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

NAB chairman pledges not sparing looters, plunders fled abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has reiterated his firm commitment of not sparing the absconders after devouring billion of rupees of innocent Pakistanis.

In a statement, he said the bureau will never spare those who fled abroad after looting billion of rupees from the poor. NAB will apprehend them from any corner of the world.

He said NAB was determined to fulfill its national duties sans caring about any intimidation, browbeating or duress.

He said business community was playing important role in country's economic progress.

Since inception the bureau has recovered Rs 790 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer, which is a significant success.

The suspects involved in money laundering of billion of rupees had nothing in 1980.And today they owned plazas at Dubai, from where they money poured in?Action is being taken against the owners of private housing societies on depriving the poor investors from their hard earned money.The poor investors were running from pillar to post to get their money back. NAB has returned billion of rupees to the poor people after recovering from fake housing societies working in Lahore, Multan,Quetta and other areas of the country.

NAB officers were performing their duties with dedication. A special desk has been established to address the complaints of trader community.

