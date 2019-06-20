UrduPoint.com
NAB Chairman Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints Through Personal Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

NAB chairman resolves over 3,000 complaints through personal hearing

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far resolved over 3,000 complaints of the aggrieved people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has so far resolved over 3,000 complaints of the aggrieved people.

According to NAB spokesman Thursday, the chairman himself started listening to the complaints of aggrieved people on every last Thursday of every month immediately after assuming the charge of his office.

He said NAB had received 44,315 complaints last year. As many as 600 persons were arrested by NAB, whereas 590 corruption references had also been filed in various accountability courts.

And 1,210 corruption references involving looted amount of Rs900 billion were also in different stages of hearing at different accountability courts. The conviction ratio of culprits by NAB was 70 percent.

He said NAB also taking strict action against illegal housing societies as per law. NAB has returned life-earned looted money of poor investors of housing societies.

NAB has taken indiscriminate actions against corrupt elements which has enhanced confidence of the bureau amongst the people.

