NAB Chairman reviews mega corruption cases

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal paid a visit to Regional Bureau here on Thursday and reviewed updates in ongoing Investigations of mega corruption cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal paid a visit to Regional Bureau here on Thursday and reviewed updates in ongoing Investigations of mega corruption cases.

Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) under the supervision of Director General (DG), NAB Lahore briefed the Chairman about allover the cases pertaining to money laundering and other high profile cases.

The briefing was also attended by Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA), Chaudhry Khaleeq-uz-Zaman and other senior officers of the Bureau.

The Chairman NAB paid much heed to the facts brought forth by the Investigation teams and issued appropriate directives in this regard.

During his visit, Justice Javed Iqbal particularly reviewed the performance of Prosecution Wing of NAB Lahore and advised the wing for keeping their efforts continue so that references in mega corruption scandals may be pursued as per law and the corrupt elements may be brought to justice.

The Chairman NAB stated that the Bureau had more than 70% of conviction ratio in different courts which highlights the diligent efforts of prosecution teams of the Bureau. He further maintained that NAB believes in discharging its constitutional duties in accordance with law.

On the occasion, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal issued instructions for bringing all underinvestigation mega corruption scandals to their logical end without causing any delay and tofile evidence based references into honorable accountability courts.