NAB chairman should tell winds were blowing from where earlier: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said chairman NAB should tell the winds were coming from where earlier." All corrupt people are in PTI.

Tax evaders are sitting in PTI. We should talk on what. Should we sell conscience. Chairman NAB should tell winds were blowing from where earlier", he said this while talking to media men outside Accountability Court (AC) Monday.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail were presented in AC Monday in LNG reference.

Owing to non presence of other accused nominated in the case the court summoned all the accused on next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case.

He said during chat with journalists " Election commission issue is very simple.

Opposition should agree on one name presented by government in respect of Chief Election Commissioner and government should agree on the Names proposed by opposition as election commission members from Balochistan and Sindh.About extension in army chief he said the matter of extension should not be made sport and fun.

Legislation should be enacted for extension in tenure of army chief.