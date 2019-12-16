UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Chairman Should Tell Winds Were Blowing From Where Earlier: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

NAB chairman should tell winds were blowing from where earlier: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said chairman NAB should tell the winds were coming from where earlier." All corrupt people are in PTI.

Tax evaders are sitting in PTI. We should talk on what. Should we sell conscience. Chairman NAB should tell winds were blowing from where earlier", he said this while talking to media men outside Accountability Court (AC) Monday.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail were presented in AC Monday in LNG reference.

Owing to non presence of other accused nominated in the case the court summoned all the accused on next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case.

He said during chat with journalists " Election commission issue is very simple.

Opposition should agree on one name presented by government in respect of Chief Election Commissioner and government should agree on the Names proposed by opposition as election commission members from Balochistan and Sindh.About extension in army chief he said the matter of extension should not be made sport and fun.

Legislation should be enacted for extension in tenure of army chief.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Hearing Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Media All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

7 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

9 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

33 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

35 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.