NAB chairman stresses collective efforts to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said that collective efforts are needed to eradicate corruption to make Pakistan better and prosperous for our future generations.

In a statement, he said that National Accountability Bureau is committed to eradicate corruption from Pakistani society.

The perpetrator of corruption not only misuses his status and authority for personal gains but this includes bribery and financial corruption.

He said that corruption is not only the root of all evils but it also adversely affects the economy and country's living standards.

He said for sustainable socio-economic development and investment, corruption must be eradicated at all costs.

He said that corruption has become a challenge for the country, and added sustainable measures are taken in developed countries through which corruption is brought down to a minimum level.

They have built the infrastructure for this but in developing countries it is still in the process of formation.

He said money laundering, corruption, misuse of power, assets beyond known sources of income are major challenges in Pakistan.

The Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had warned the nation in the first session of the Constituent Assembly that "bribery and corruption is a curse and it is a poison for the nation and we have to deal with iron fist." He said NAB is pursuing a three-pronged strategy, which includes awareness, prevention and enforcement.

He said that along with enforcement, the bureau also focused on awareness and prevention besides devising a way to tackle corruption effectively in the society.

Under the awareness program in universities and colleges across the country, more than 50,000 character building associations have been set up to educate the younger generation about the ill effects of corruption.

NAB Chairman said that in order to make the future of Pakistan bright and radiant, it is very important to educate the youth on this issue and we have to make collective efforts to eradicate corruption.

He said that NAB is adopting the policy of "Accountability for All" and is using all its resources to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and was fully committed to rid Pakistan of corruption.