NAB chairman stresses logical conclusion mega corruption cases of the influentials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that mega corruption cases against big fish should be taken to logical conclusion so that looted money could be deposited in national exchequer.

In a statement, he said all inquiries, complaints and investigations would be completed on merit.

The Chairman NAB directed the officers to work with due diligence and honesty. He directed the concerned director generals (DGs) to submit the latest report of all mega corrupt corruption cases as well as cases of illegal housing societies within one month so that progress on ongoing cases would be reviewed.

Chairman said NAB was absolutely committed to eradicate corruption through effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy. Comparative figures of last three years indicated NAB's excellent performance.

He said that 59 percent people have shown confidence in NAB as per the report of Gillani and Gallup Survey. NAB had filed 1,230 corruption references having corruption volume of Rs 947 were under trial in different Accountability Courts.

More than 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in different colleges and universities of the country.

He said that Transparency International (TI) Pakistan, World Economic forum PILDAT and Mishal have appreciated NAB's efforts in eradication of corruption. NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus. Under the Quantified Grading System, NAB Headquarter and Regional Bureau's were being evaluated on an annual and midterm basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB's Regional Bureaus was being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

Chairman directed all regional bureaus of NAB to ensure self respect of every person as NAB was a people friendly organization that believes in zero corruption and 100 percent development.