UrduPoint.com

NAB Chairman To Be Appointed Through Selection Committee: Shahadat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NAB chairman to be appointed through selection committee: Shahadat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :State Minister for law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said the appointment of new National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s chairman would be made through a selection committee with the consultation of the leaders of the house and opposition.

Responding to supplementary query raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Azam Khan Swati , he made it clear that the appointment of NAB chairman could not be made at the whim of any individual.

Assuring at the floor of the upper house of the parliament, he said whosoever would be appointed in the chair, he would be neutral, competent, and independent with a good character and he would treat all the people equally without any prejudice.

Replying to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami who pointed out the credibility and impartiality of NAB in the past, Shahadat said the aim of this institution was to remove corruption from all segments of the society but it could not perform its professional obligations in accordance with its mandate in the previous government's tenure.

He assured that in this regime, the justice would prevail and those who had misused their authority in the past would be held accountable across the board.

He said the legislation would be made in the NAB ordinance with the consultation of all parliamentary parties and they would be in the larger interest of the country and the nation. The NAB reforms would be introduced in a bid to make the country corruption free, he added.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala of Pakistan Peoples Party raised the question about the NAB officials' assets declarations and urged to make them public as legislators' assets go viral through media.

On this, the state minister for law and justice said the government employees submitted their assets declarations on yearly basis if some specific department like NAB was showing negligence would be questioned through proper channel.

He informed the house that as per NAB's record, it had taken departmental action against its 300 employees in various cases of misconduct, disciplinary and criminal ones.

He said it would take some time to clean the dirt of previous government and bring the NAB to run its affairs within the constitutional parameters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Media All From Government Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Opposition Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

31 minutes ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

43 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

2 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.