NAB Chairman To Distribute Rs 3.2 Bln Among Fraud Victims

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 06:47 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal will distribute cheques amounting to Rs 3.2 billion among the victims of National House Building and Road Development Corporation and Gulshan Rehman Housing Scheme /Accurate Builders and Contractors Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday at NAB headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal will distribute cheques amounting to Rs 3.2 billion among the victims of National House Building and Road Development Corporation and Gulshan Rehman Housing Scheme /Accurate Builders and Contractors Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday at NAB headquarters.

According to details, the amount has been recovered by NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi.

NAB chairman would distribute a sum of Rs 1.95 billion among 8500 victims of National House Building and Road Development Corporation while Rs 1.8 billion will be distributed among 3800 victims of Gulshan-e-Rehman Housing Scheme/Accurate Builders and Contractors Pvt.

Ltd. in the form of cheques.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB believed in taking practical steps instead of empty slogans to eradicate corruption from the country.

Taking white collar cases of mega corruption especially money laundering, assets in excess of income, cases of illegal housing/cooperative societies logical conclusion was the top priority of NAB.All available resources were being utilised to achieve the goal of corruption eradication. Excellent results of anti corruption strategy has already started pouring in.

