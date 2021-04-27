NAB Chairman urges collective efforts for eradicating corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday urged collective efforts for eradicating corruption so that a better and prosperous Pakistan could be handed over to future generations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday urged collective efforts for eradicating corruption so that a better and prosperous Pakistan could be handed over to future generations.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of Awareness and Prevention Division especially the "Role of youth in eradication of corruption" at NAB Headquarters, he said NAB is committed to its firm resolve to fulfill its commitment to the task of making Pakistan a Corruption free nation.

NAB has been consistently engaging all stakeholders in the fight against corruption in order to uproot this evil from Pakistani society. NAB works on a three pronged strategy to weed out corruption. It consists of awareness/prevention and enforcement.

"We have focused on awareness and prevention besides enforcement," he said adding NAB has taken lead in establishing a path way for effectively combating corruption in the system. Under the awareness regime, more than 50 thousand character building societies (CBS) have been established in Universities and Colleges all over the country for sensitizing the future leader of our country about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

Corruption includes bribery and embezzlement has a greater impact on Pakistani economy. Corruption is not only a root cause but badly affects the state of economy, standard of living and social justice.

If any country wants to achieve sustained socio economic development with healthy foreign investment, corruption must be eliminated at all cost.

The Chairman NAB said that the ill effects of the menace of corruption have become one of the greatest challenges that country was confronted with. The more developed countries had managed in reducing its size and scope to a minimum level through sustainable measures like building infrastructure but it was quite rampant in developing countries. It was one of the major reasons for corruption in the society. In our own case, money laundering, corruption, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income and cheating public at large were the main challenge. In fact, the nation was warned against this matter by father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohamad Ali Jinnah in the first ever address in the constituent assembly said that one of the biggest curses was bribery and corruption. That really was a poison. We must put it down with an iron hands.